About cat in a dogs world

cat in a dogs world Price Data

cat in a dogs world (MEW) currently has a price of €0.0030 and is down -1.99% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 248 with a market cap of €270.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €24.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 88.9B tokens out of a total supply of 88.9B tokens.

Cat in a Dog's World is a cat-themed memecoin launched on the Solana blockchain. It differentiates itself in a landscape dominated by dog-themed tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu by leveraging a playful and distinctive feline brand.