cat in a dogs world (MEW) currently has a price of ¥0.52 and is down -2.32% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 248 with a market cap of ¥46B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥4.1B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 88.9B tokens out of a total supply of 88.9B tokens.
Cat in a Dog's World is a cat-themed memecoin launched on the Solana blockchain. It differentiates itself in a landscape dominated by dog-themed tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu by leveraging a playful and distinctive feline brand.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.