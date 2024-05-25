The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
All assets / cat in a dogs world

cat in a dogs world (MEW) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥0.52
-¥0.012 (-2.32%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥46B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
88.9B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥4.1B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥1.47
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥46B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
88.9B
About cat in a dogs world

cat in a dogs world Price Data

cat in a dogs world (MEW) currently has a price of ¥0.52 and is down -2.32% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 248 with a market cap of ¥46B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥4.1B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 88.9B tokens out of a total supply of 88.9B tokens.

Cat in a Dog's World is a cat-themed memecoin launched on the Solana blockchain. It differentiates itself in a landscape dominated by dog-themed tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu by leveraging a playful and distinctive feline brand.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

