MAGA (TRUMP) currently has a price of $13.83 and is down -1.75% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 147 with a market cap of $643.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $18.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 46.5M tokens out of a total supply of 46.5M tokens.

MAGA Movement on the Blockchain. A cryptocurrency donating to U.S. veterans and protecting children.