Doland Tremp (TREMP) currently has a price of €1.044 and is up 0.72% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 446 with a market cap of €104.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €7.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 100M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Doland Tremp (TREMP) is a joke crypto memecoin referring to a misspelling of former U.S. President Donald Trump's name.