All assets / ZKsync

ZKsync (ZK) USD Price

$0.21
-$0.044 (-17.77%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$754.5M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
3.7B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$1.1B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.32
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$4.3B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
21B
About ZKsync

ZKsync Price Data

ZKsync (ZK) currently has a price of $0.21 and is down -17.77% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 100 with a market cap of $754.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.1B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.7B tokens out of a total supply of 21B tokens.

ZKsync is a network of blockchains designed to enhance Ethereum's scalability using advanced zero-knowledge (ZK) technology. Its aim is to improve Ethereum's throughput while maintaining the core principles of freedom, self-sovereignty, and decentralization at scale. 

Its main product, zkSync Era, is a Layer 2 ZK rollup protocol that uses cryptographic validity proofs to enable scalable and low-cost transactions on Ethereum. This trustless protocol performs computations off-chain and stores most data off-chain. Transactions are bundled into batches, and a validity proof is generated for each batch.


Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

News
41% of top ZKsync token airdrop recipients sold full allocation: Nansen
Jun 18, 2024, 07:06AM EDT
ZKsync token goes live with $925 million market cap following airdrop
Jun 18, 2024, 07:06AM EDT
41% of top ZKsync token airdrop recipients sold full allocation: Nansen
Jun 18, 2024, 07:06AM EDT
Two former Chinese bank executives allegedly laundered $248 million through crypto: report
Jun 18, 2024, 07:06AM EDT
Solana creator platform DRiP Haus targets July for mobile app release, says founder
Jun 18, 2024, 07:06AM EDT
HashKey to list platform token in Q3, community airdrop planned for this month
Jun 18, 2024, 07:06AM EDT
