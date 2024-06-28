The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Blast

0xb1a...88e2ad

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask

Blast (BLAST) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.016
-$0.0025 (-13.26%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$282M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
17.5B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$162.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.029
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$1.6B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
100B
About Blast

Blast Price Data

Blast (BLAST) currently has a price of $0.016 and is down -13.26% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 191 with a market cap of $282M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $162.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 17.5B tokens out of a total supply of 100B tokens.

Blast is a Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) that provides native yield for ETH and stablecoins. This yield is generated through ETH staking and Real-World Asset (RWA) protocols, and it is automatically distributed back to users.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$282M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
17.5B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$162.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.029
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$1.6B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
100B
Other assets
Zilliqa
Zcash
Celo
Holo
Enjin Coin
JUST
Aerodrome Finance
0x Protocol
Ankr Network
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Blast = $0.016 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy BLAST
Other assets
Zilliqa
Zcash
Celo
Holo
Enjin Coin
JUST
Aerodrome Finance
0x Protocol
Ankr Network
See more assets
Learn
What is the Telegram game Dotcoin and how do you play it?
beginner
JUN 25, 2024
What is Nyan Heroes?
beginner
JUN 24, 2024
See More in learn
News
Weekly recap: Lawsuits fly, Wall Street eyes Solana ETFs, Vitalik goes Mega, and more stories you missed
Jul 04, 2024, 10:07AM EDT
UK election victory for Labour could see a focus on RWA tokenization and CBDC development, analyst says
Jul 04, 2024, 10:07AM EDT
ATOR rebrands to Anyone - hits 1,800 relays to bring privacy mainstream
Jul 04, 2024, 10:07AM EDT
Crypto market sees $295 million in liquidations across exchanges over past 24 hours
Jul 04, 2024, 10:07AM EDT
Bittensor identifies vulnerability behind $8 million exploit in post-mortem
Jul 04, 2024, 10:07AM EDT
Mt Gox wallets make small bitcoin moves, including to recipient exchange Bitbank, shows Arkham
Jul 04, 2024, 10:07AM EDT
See more news
websights