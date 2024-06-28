Blast (BLAST) currently has a price of $0.016 and is down -13.26% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 191 with a market cap of $282M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $162.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 17.5B tokens out of a total supply of 100B tokens.
Blast is a Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) that provides native yield for ETH and stablecoins. This yield is generated through ETH staking and Real-World Asset (RWA) protocols, and it is automatically distributed back to users.
