Sun Price

Sun (SUN) GBP Price

£0.014
–£0.00043 (–2.92%)
sun Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£273.6M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
19.3B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£25.9M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£51.85
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£282.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
19.9B

About Sun

Sun Price Data

Sun (SUN) currently has a price of £0.014 and is down -2.92% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 206 with a market cap of £273.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £25.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 19.3B tokens out of a total supply of 19.9B tokens.

Sun is an integrated platform for stablecoin swap, stake-mining, and self-governance on TRON.

 

Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

