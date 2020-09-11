Sun Price Data

Sun (SUN) currently has a price of £0.014 and is down -2.92% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 206 with a market cap of £273.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £25.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 19.3B tokens out of a total supply of 19.9B tokens.

Sun is an integrated platform for stablecoin swap, stake-mining, and self-governance on TRON.