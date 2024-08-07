Neiro on ETH (NEIRO) currently has a price of £0.063 and is up 1.16% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 533 with a market cap of £63.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £18.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
Neiro is a memecoin on the Ethereum blockchain and presents itself as the 'sister' of DOGE.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.