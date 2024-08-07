Neiro on ETH Price Data

Neiro on ETH (NEIRO) currently has a price of ¥12.28 and is up 0.39% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 533 with a market cap of ¥12.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥3.5B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Neiro is a memecoin on the Ethereum blockchain and presents itself as the 'sister' of DOGE.