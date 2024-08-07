Neiro on ETH Price Data

Neiro on ETH (NEIRO) currently has a price of $0.085 and is up 1.10% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 533 with a market cap of $85.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $24.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Neiro is a memecoin on the Ethereum blockchain and presents itself as the 'sister' of DOGE.