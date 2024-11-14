About Aethir

Aethir Price Data

Aethir (ATH) currently has a price of €0.056 and is down -3.77% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 293 with a market cap of €226.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €87.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4.1B tokens out of a total supply of 42B tokens.

Aethir is a DePIN project with distributed enterprise-grade GPU compute infrastructure tailored for AI and gaming.