Aethir (ATH) currently has a price of £0.046 and is down -4.028% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 293 with a market cap of £187.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £72.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4.1B tokens out of a total supply of 42B tokens.

Aethir is a DePIN project with distributed enterprise-grade GPU compute infrastructure tailored for AI and gaming.