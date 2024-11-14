About Aethir

Aethir Price Data

Aethir (ATH) currently has a price of $0.059 and is down -3.28% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 291 with a market cap of $239.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $91.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4.1B tokens out of a total supply of 42B tokens.

Aethir is a DePIN project with distributed enterprise-grade GPU compute infrastructure tailored for AI and gaming.