All assets / Aethir Price

Aethir (ATH) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.059
–$0.0020 (–3.28%)
Aethir Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$239.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
4.1B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$91.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.12
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$2.5B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
42B
About Aethir

Aethir Price Data

Aethir (ATH) currently has a price of $0.059 and is down -3.28% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 291 with a market cap of $239.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $91.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4.1B tokens out of a total supply of 42B tokens.

Aethir is a DePIN project with distributed enterprise-grade GPU compute infrastructure tailored for AI and gaming.


Aethir Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Aethir = $0.059 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy ATH
