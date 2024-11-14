Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

Aevo (AEVO) JPY Price

¥50.35
–¥4.50 (–8.21%)
Aevo Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥44.7B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
888M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥14.8B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥568.34
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥50.4B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About Aevo

Aevo Price Data

Aevo (AEVO) currently has a price of ¥50.35 and is down -8.21% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 270 with a market cap of ¥44.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥14.8B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 888M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Aevo is a decentralized derivatives exchange focused on options, perpetuals, and pre-launch trading.


websights