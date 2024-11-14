About Aevo

Aevo Price Data

Aevo (AEVO) currently has a price of $0.33 and is down -6.060% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 269 with a market cap of $292.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $97.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 888M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Aevo is a decentralized derivatives exchange focused on options, perpetuals, and pre-launch trading.