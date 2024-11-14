Mog Coin (MOG) currently has a price of £0.0000019 and is up 4.11% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 109 with a market cap of £753.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £62.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 390.6T tokens out of a total supply of 390.6T tokens.

MOG is a memecoin on Base.

