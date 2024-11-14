About Wrapped Ether

Wrapped Ether Price Data

Wrapped Ether (WETH) currently has a price of ¥482.8K and is down -0.58% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 19 with a market cap of ¥1.4T. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥212B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.9M tokens out of a total supply of 2.9M tokens.

WETH is a representation of Ethereum (ETH) on the blockchain. It is an ERC-20 token, as opposed to ETH, which is the native currency of the Ethereum network. This ERC-20 compatibility allows WETH to be used within decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts that require tokens adhering to the ERC-20 standard. This versatility is particularly valuable in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, where WETH can be utilized for providing liquidity, participating in decentralized exchanges, and serving as collateral for loans.