Wrapped Ether (WETH) JPY Price

¥482,823.32
–¥2,827.58 (–0.58%)
WETH Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥1.4T
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
2.9M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥212B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥610,833.00
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥1.4T
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
2.9M
About Wrapped Ether

Wrapped Ether Price Data

Wrapped Ether (WETH) currently has a price of ¥482.8K and is down -0.58% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 19 with a market cap of ¥1.4T. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥212B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.9M tokens out of a total supply of 2.9M tokens.

WETH is a representation of Ethereum (ETH) on the blockchain. It is an ERC-20 token, as opposed to ETH, which is the native currency of the Ethereum network. This ERC-20 compatibility allows WETH to be used within decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts that require tokens adhering to the ERC-20 standard. This versatility is particularly valuable in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, where WETH can be utilized for providing liquidity, participating in decentralized exchanges, and serving as collateral for loans.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2024 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

