Drift Protocol Price Data

Drift Protocol (DRIFT) currently has a price of £0.48 and is down -8.36% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 310 with a market cap of £146.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £62.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 301.9M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Drift Protocol is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). The platform supports various services, including spot trading, perpetual trading, lending, and more.