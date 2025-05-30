Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

Drift Protocol Price

Drift Protocol (DRIFT) USD Price

$0.65
–$0.060 (–8.38%)
drift Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$196.8M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
301.9M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$84.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$2.60
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$651.9M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B

About Drift Protocol

Drift Protocol Price Data

Drift Protocol (DRIFT) currently has a price of $0.65 and is down -8.38% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 310 with a market cap of $196.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $84.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 301.9M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Drift Protocol is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). The platform supports various services, including spot trading, perpetual trading, lending, and more. 


Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Drift Protocol Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Drift Protocol = $0.65 United States Dollar (USD)
