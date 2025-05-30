Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / DeepBook Price

0xdee...::DEEP

Click to copy

DeepBook (DEEP) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.15
–$0.020 (–11.24%)
Chart by TradingView

deep Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$388.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
2.5B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$33.5M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.34
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$1.6B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B

About DeepBook

DeepBook Price Data

DeepBook (DEEP) currently has a price of $0.15 and is down -11.24% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 197 with a market cap of $388.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $33.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.5B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

DeepBook is a decentralized central limit order book (CLOB) built on Sui.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

deep Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$388.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
2.5B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$33.5M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.34
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$1.6B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B
DeepBook Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 DeepBook = $0.15 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy DEEP

Related assets

Movement
Popcat
Chiliz
Beam
Morpho
Akash Network
Compound
USDD
Telcoin
See more assets

Learn about DeepBook

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

Movement
Popcat
Chiliz
Beam
Morpho
Akash Network
Compound
USDD
Telcoin
See more assets
websights