Slerf Price

Slerf (SLERF) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.059
–£0.0058 (–8.92%)
slerf Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£29.5M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
500M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£6.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£1.03
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£29.5M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
500M

About Slerf

Slerf Price Data

Slerf (SLERF) currently has a price of £0.059 and is down -8.92% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 799 with a market cap of £29.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £6.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 500M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.

Slerf is a sloth-themed memecoin on Solana. 


Slerf Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Slerf = £0.059 Pound Sterling (GBP)
