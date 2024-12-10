Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Magic Eden Price

MEFNB...Sam21u

Click to copy

Magic Eden (ME) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€0.76
–€0.081 (–9.67%)
Chart by TradingView

me Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€113.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
150M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€25.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€16.16
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€759.2M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden Price Data

Magic Eden (ME) currently has a price of €0.76 and is down -9.67% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 392 with a market cap of €113.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €25.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 150M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Magic Eden an NFT marketplace, available on chains including Solana, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Base, Apechain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Sei.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

me Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€113.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
150M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€25.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€16.16
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€759.2M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
Magic Eden Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Magic Eden = €0.76 Euro (EUR)
Buy ME

Related assets

SKALE
SWFTCOIN
Venus
WEMIX
Rollbit Coin
cETH
Terra
STP
Nano
See more assets

Learn about Magic Eden

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

SKALE
SWFTCOIN
Venus
WEMIX
Rollbit Coin
cETH
Terra
STP
Nano
See more assets
websights