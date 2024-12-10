Magic Eden Price Data

Magic Eden (ME) currently has a price of ¥124 and is down -9.95% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 392 with a market cap of ¥18.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥4.1B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 150M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Magic Eden an NFT marketplace, available on chains including Solana, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Base, Apechain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Sei.