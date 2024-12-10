Magic Eden Price Data

Magic Eden (ME) currently has a price of $0.86 and is down -9.26% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 392 with a market cap of $129.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $28.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 150M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Magic Eden an NFT marketplace, available on chains including Solana, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Base, Apechain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Sei.