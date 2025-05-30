Pudgy Penguins Price Data

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) currently has a price of £0.0081 and is down -12.93% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 132 with a market cap of £506.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £82.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 62.9B tokens out of a total supply of 76.7B tokens.

PENGU is the official coin of Pudgy Penguins.