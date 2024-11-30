Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

Spectral (SPEC) JPY Price

¥175.20
–¥16.52 (–8.62%)
spec Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥3.6B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
20.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥331.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥2,766.78
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥17.5B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
100M

About Spectral

Spectral Price Data

Spectral (SPEC) currently has a price of ¥175.2 and is down -8.62% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 1051 with a market cap of ¥3.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥331.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 20.6M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Spectral lets people create and manage automated programs (agents) that can execute tasks on blockchain networks. Through simple conversations, users can set up these agents to handle complex operations like trading and monitoring - tasks that would typically require technical knowledge. 


Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Spectral Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Spectral = ¥175.20 Japanese Yen (JPY)
Buy SPEC

