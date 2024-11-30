Spectral Price Data

Spectral (SPEC) currently has a price of $1.22 and is down -7.91% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 1051 with a market cap of $25.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 20.6M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Spectral lets people create and manage automated programs (agents) that can execute tasks on blockchain networks. Through simple conversations, users can set up these agents to handle complex operations like trading and monitoring - tasks that would typically require technical knowledge.