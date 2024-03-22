Act I The AI Prophecy (ACT) currently has a price of $0.053 and is down -15.011% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 709 with a market cap of $50.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $65.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 948.2M tokens out of a total supply of 948.2M tokens.
Act I is an open-source protocol that creates a new way for AI systems to interact with each other and with humans. Instead of following strict guidelines about AI behavior, Act I provides a more experimental space where different AI systems can work together in unexpected ways. The protocol uses its own token (ACT) to facilitate these interactions.
