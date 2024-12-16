Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Simon's Cat Price

0x689...d3063d

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask
Solana

3joMR...5uSpse

Click to copy

Simon's Cat (CAT) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.0000056
–£0.00000086 (–13.33%)
Chart by TradingView

cat Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£37.8M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
6.7T
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£7.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.000054
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£45.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
8.1T

About Simon's Cat

Simon's Cat Price Data

Simon's Cat (CAT) currently has a price of £0.0000056 and is down -13.33% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 701 with a market cap of £37.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £7.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 6.7T tokens out of a total supply of 8.1T tokens.

Simon's Cat Token is the official cryptocurrency of the Simon's Cat brand, with full rights to use the intellectual property. The original Simon's Cat, created by Simon Tofield as an animated series in Britain, has built a massive following with over 1.6 billion YouTube views and a strong social media presence.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

cat Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£37.8M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
6.7T
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£7.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.000054
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£45.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
8.1T
Simon's Cat Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Simon's Cat = £0.0000056 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy CAT

Related assets

BENQI
SmarDex
WINkLink
Magic Internet Money
DIA
Short-term T-Bill Token
RSK Infrastructure Framework
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
CorgiAI
See more assets

Learn about Simon's Cat

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

BENQI
SmarDex
WINkLink
Magic Internet Money
DIA
Short-term T-Bill Token
RSK Infrastructure Framework
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
CorgiAI
See more assets
websights