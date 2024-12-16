Simon's Cat (CAT) currently has a price of £0.0000056 and is down -13.33% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 701 with a market cap of £37.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £7.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 6.7T tokens out of a total supply of 8.1T tokens.
Simon's Cat Token is the official cryptocurrency of the Simon's Cat brand, with full rights to use the intellectual property. The original Simon's Cat, created by Simon Tofield as an animated series in Britain, has built a massive following with over 1.6 billion YouTube views and a strong social media presence.
