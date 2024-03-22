SPX6900 Price Data

SPX6900 (SPX) currently has a price of €0.99 and is down -6.71% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 94 with a market cap of €922.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €71.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 931M tokens out of a total supply of 931M tokens.

SPX6900 is a meme coin project that has a satirical style associated with the traditional financial ecosystem.