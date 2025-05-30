AltLayer Price Data

AltLayer (ALT) currently has a price of £0.021 and is down -10.71% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 474 with a market cap of £74.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £20.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.5B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

AltLayer is an open and decentralized protocol for rollups.