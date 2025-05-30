Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / AltLayer Price

0x845...c0fbfb

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask
BNB Smart Chain

0x845...c0fbfb

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask

AltLayer (ALT) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥4.11
–¥0.53 (–11.46%)
Chart by TradingView

alt Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥14.5B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
3.5B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥4B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥102.48
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥41.1B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B

About AltLayer

AltLayer Price Data

AltLayer (ALT) currently has a price of ¥4.11 and is down -11.46% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 474 with a market cap of ¥14.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.5B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

AltLayer is an open and decentralized protocol for rollups. 


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

alt Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥14.5B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
3.5B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥4B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥102.48
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥41.1B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B
AltLayer Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 AltLayer = ¥4.11 Japanese Yen (JPY)
Buy ALT

Related assets

Biconomy
Rocket Pool
Venus
Phala
ChainGPT
Request
Illuvium
BORA
UMA
See more assets

Learn about AltLayer

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

Biconomy
Rocket Pool
Venus
Phala
ChainGPT
Request
Illuvium
BORA
UMA
See more assets
websights