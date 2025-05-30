Orca Price Data

Orca (ORCA) currently has a price of £2.18 and is down -1.062% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 328 with a market cap of £130.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £98.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 60M tokens out of a total supply of 75M tokens.

Orca is one of the first general-purpose AMMs launched on Solana.