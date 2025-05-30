Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Orca Price

orcaE...kektZE

Click to copy

Orca (ORCA) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£2.18
–£0.023 (–1.06%)
Chart by TradingView

orca Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£130.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
60M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£98.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£15.01
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£163.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
75M

About Orca

Orca Price Data

Orca (ORCA) currently has a price of £2.18 and is down -1.062% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 328 with a market cap of £130.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £98.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 60M tokens out of a total supply of 75M tokens.

Orca is one of the first general-purpose AMMs launched on Solana.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

orca Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£130.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
60M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£98.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£15.01
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£163.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
75M
Orca Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Orca = £2.18 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy ORCA

Related assets

yearn.finance
Chia
EthereumPoW
Tribe
Babylon
Polymesh
Ravencoin
Ankr Network
Gomining Token
See more assets

Learn about Orca

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

yearn.finance
Chia
EthereumPoW
Tribe
Babylon
Polymesh
Ravencoin
Ankr Network
Gomining Token
See more assets
websights