Gigachad (GIGA) currently has a price of €0.023 and is up 9.24% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 266 with a market cap of €218.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €35.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9.6B tokens out of a total supply of 9.6B tokens.
GIGA is a meme token deployed on the Solana blockchain intended to honor the legend Ernest Khalimov, the original “Gigachad”.
