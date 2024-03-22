Gigachad Price Data

Gigachad (GIGA) currently has a price of $0.026 and is up 9.75% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 266 with a market cap of $247.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $39.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9.6B tokens out of a total supply of 9.6B tokens.

GIGA is a meme token deployed on the Solana blockchain intended to honor the legend Ernest Khalimov, the original “Gigachad”.