Just a chill guy Price

Df6yf...4Jpump

Click to copy

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.055
–£0.0052 (–8.64%)
Chart by TradingView

chillguy Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£54.8M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1000M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£25.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.52
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£54.8M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1000M

About Just a chill guy

Just a chill guy Price Data

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) currently has a price of £0.055 and is down -8.64% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 585 with a market cap of £54.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £25.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1000M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.

The "Chill Guy" is a new meme character that’s all about being super relaxed and not caring much about anything. His whole vibe is “lowkey” — meaning he’s calm, casual, and doesn't make a big deal about stuff.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Just a chill guy Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Just a chill guy = £0.055 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy CHILLGUY

