Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) currently has a price of $0.074 and is down -8.62% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 585 with a market cap of $73.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $34.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1000M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.
The "Chill Guy" is a new meme character that’s all about being super relaxed and not caring much about anything. His whole vibe is “lowkey” — meaning he’s calm, casual, and doesn't make a big deal about stuff.
