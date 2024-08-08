Grass Price Data

Grass (GRASS) currently has a price of £1.46 and is down -8.35% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 147 with a market cap of £420.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £35.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 288.1M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Grass is a decentralized network sharing application that allows users to sell their unused bandwidth.