Grass Price Data

Grass (GRASS) currently has a price of ¥283.25 and is down -9.084% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 147 with a market cap of ¥81.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥6.9B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 288.1M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Grass is a decentralized network sharing application that allows users to sell their unused bandwidth.