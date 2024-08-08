Grass Price Data

Grass (GRASS) currently has a price of $1.97 and is down -8.33% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 147 with a market cap of $566.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $47.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 288.1M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Grass is a decentralized network sharing application that allows users to sell their unused bandwidth.