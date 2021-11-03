Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

Solana Name Service (FIDA) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€0.065
–€0.010 (–13.42%)
fida Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€64.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
990.9M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€14.2M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€16.17
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€64.8M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B

About Solana Name Service

Solana Name Service Price Data

Solana Name Service (FIDA) currently has a price of €0.065 and is down -13.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 590 with a market cap of €64.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €14.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 990.9M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Solana Naming Service (formerly Bonfida) is the user identity infrastructure layer on Solana. The .sol domain name can be used as your payment method, web3 username, and on-chain identity.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

