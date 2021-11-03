Solana Name Service Price Data

Solana Name Service (FIDA) currently has a price of $0.073 and is down -13.026% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 590 with a market cap of $72.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $16.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 990.9M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Solana Naming Service (formerly Bonfida) is the user identity infrastructure layer on Solana. The .sol domain name can be used as your payment method, web3 username, and on-chain identity.