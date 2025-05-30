Across Protocol Price Data

Across Protocol (ACX) currently has a price of £0.15 and is down -8.29% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 515 with a market cap of £66.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £8.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 439.3M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Across is an optimistic cross-chain bridge secured by UMA’s optimistic oracle. It is optimized for capital efficiency with a single liquidity pool, a competitive relayer landscape, and a no-slippage fee model.