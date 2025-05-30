Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

All assets / Across Protocol Price

0x441...bef82f

Arbitrum One

0x536...d9c99d

Boba Network

0x968...892b40

OP Mainnet

0xff7...d1b76b

Polygon POS

0xf32...b4d8fc

Across Protocol (ACX) USD Price

$0.20
–$0.018 (–8.27%)
acx Market stats

Market cap
$89.6M
Circulating supply
439.3M
Volume (24h)
$11M
All time high
$1.69
FDV
$204M
Total supply
1B

About Across Protocol

Across Protocol Price Data

Across Protocol (ACX) currently has a price of $0.20 and is down -8.27% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 515 with a market cap of $89.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $11M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 439.3M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Across is an optimistic cross-chain bridge secured by UMA’s optimistic oracle. It is optimized for capital efficiency with a single liquidity pool, a competitive relayer landscape, and a no-slippage fee model.


