Onyxcoin Price Data

Onyxcoin (XCN) currently has a price of €0.015 and is down -7.94% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 149 with a market cap of €498.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €34.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 33.6B tokens out of a total supply of 48.4B tokens.

Onyx is a next-generation Layer 3 blockchain built on Arbitrum Orbit and Base Layer 2, designed for scalability, cost efficiency, and institutional adoption. It features modular rollups, ultra-low fees, high throughput, decentralized governance via Onyx DAO, and seamless multi-chain bridging.