Onyxcoin (XCN) USD Price

$0.017
–$0.0014 (–7.53%)
xcn Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$565.3M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
33.6B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$38.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.18
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$814M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
48.4B

About Onyxcoin

Onyxcoin Price Data

Onyxcoin (XCN) currently has a price of $0.017 and is down -7.53% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 149 with a market cap of $565.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $38.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 33.6B tokens out of a total supply of 48.4B tokens.

Onyx is a next-generation Layer 3 blockchain built on Arbitrum Orbit and Base Layer 2, designed for scalability, cost efficiency, and institutional adoption. It features modular rollups, ultra-low fees, high throughput, decentralized governance via Onyx DAO, and seamless multi-chain bridging.


Onyxcoin Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Onyxcoin = $0.017 United States Dollar (USD)
