Berachain Price Data

Berachain (BERA) currently has a price of £1.91 and is down -10.0049% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 238 with a market cap of £228M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £52.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 119.7M tokens out of a total supply of 502.3M tokens.

Berachain is an EVM-identical Layer 1 blockchain that introduces Proof of Liquidity (PoL), a novel consensus mechanism aligning network security with liquidity provision.