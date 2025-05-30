Berachain Price Data

Berachain (BERA) currently has a price of ¥370.28 and is down -10.73% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 238 with a market cap of ¥44.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥10.2B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 119.7M tokens out of a total supply of 502.3M tokens.

Berachain is an EVM-identical Layer 1 blockchain that introduces Proof of Liquidity (PoL), a novel consensus mechanism aligning network security with liquidity provision.