Berachain Price Data

Berachain (BERA) currently has a price of $2.57 and is down -9.98% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 238 with a market cap of $307.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $70.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 119.7M tokens out of a total supply of 502.3M tokens.

Berachain is an EVM-identical Layer 1 blockchain that introduces Proof of Liquidity (PoL), a novel consensus mechanism aligning network security with liquidity provision.