ElizaOS (ai16z) EUR Price

€0.22
–€0.040 (–15.38%)
ai16z Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€242.4M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.1B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€87.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€2.39
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€242.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1.1B

About ElizaOS

ElizaOS Price Data

ElizaOS (ai16z) currently has a price of €0.22 and is down -15.38% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 247 with a market cap of €242.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €87.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.1B tokens out of a total supply of 1.1B tokens.

ElizaOS, formerly known as ai16z, is an innovative token that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with blockchain technology. Launched in late 2024, it operates as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) led by an AI agent named Marc AIndreessen. The token serves dual purposes: as a governance token, it enables holders to vote on platform proposals; as a utility token, it's used for transactions within its ecosystem. ElizaOS aims to revolutionize venture capitalism by leveraging AI-driven insights for investment decisions. In January 2025, the project rebranded to ElizaOS to avoid confusion with the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

